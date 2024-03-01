Two Walton residents in their 70s killed in a crash on Franklin Depot Road in Sidney

Two Delaware County residents were killed Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in Sidney, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's Office deputies, investigators and an Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the evening crash on Franklin Depot Road in the Delaware County town.

Officials said the two occupants of the vehicle, Raymond Light, 73, and Joan Light, 77, both of Walton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, sheriff's officials said Friday.

The Sidney Center Fire Department, Sidney EMS, the Franklin Fire Department, Franklin EMS and New York State Police assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Sidney crash on Franklin Depot Road kills two Walton residents