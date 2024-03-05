Two Virginia Beach humpback whale deaths are not suspected to be connected

The deaths of two humpback whales that washed up on Virginia Beach’s shores are being investigated as separate cases, and it remains unclear what caused their deaths.

The first was found Sunday morning on the Oceanfront near 25th Street, and the second was found Monday morning about a 40-minute drive south at False Cape State Park. Kristina Scott, a spokesperson for the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center, said there’s been no reason to suspect there’s a connection between the two whales’ deaths, though there hasn’t been an official conclusion made on this point.

“[Whales washing ashore] is not as uncommon as people would think because these whales are in our waters during the winter time,” Scott said.

The Aquarium completed the necropsy on the first whale Monday afternoon but there were “no obvious signs” of what caused the death, according to Scott. The necropsy on the second whale will be done either late Tuesday or Wednesday, she said.

The first whale’s body was taken away from the resorts into North End, with more residential housing, and buried 30 feet deep in the beach, according to Scott. The second will likely be buried in False Cape, Scott said.

Out of the 14 distinct humpback whale populations, four are considered endangered, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The closest humpback population to Virginia is situated in the West Indies off the coast of Florida. The closest endangered humpback population is off the Pacific coast of Central America.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com