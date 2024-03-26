Two victims stable after shooting at Fort Myers motel; search for suspects continues

Two peoples continued to recover Tuesday after a Monday afternoon shooting at a Fort Myers motel as authorities continued to search for the perpetrators.

Fort Myers police around 4 p.m. Monday announced they were working an isolated shooting at Super 8 by Wyndham Fort Myers, 2717 Colonial Blvd., where the two were wounded. The motel is one block from Evans Avenue and near several car dealerships.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for Fort Myers police, said Tuesday morning both are stable and recovering.

Alva woman on lam: Alva woman missing, wanted on seven warrants linked to LaBelle drunken driving deaths

While police on Monday said several people had been detained while they continue to investigate, Capuzzi said they didn't have anyone in custody Tuesday morning. She added that all involved are known to each other.

Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 239-321-7700 or to remain anonymous and eligible for a $3,000 cash reward reach Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Two victims stable after Super 8 motel shooting, Fort Myers police say