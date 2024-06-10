Two victims identified in fatal Charlestown mobile home fire

Jun. 10—Authorities have identified two people who died in a mobile home fire in Charlestown last week.

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victims as 36-year-old Hope Schraer of Enfield and 38-year-old Allen Ballou of Royalton, Vermont.

The cause of both of their deaths was determined to be smoke inhalation, and the manner of death was accidental.

A 911 caller reported the fire just before 7 a.m. on Thursday at 1B Crown Point Drive. First responders entered the home and found a man dead inside, according to a news release from the state Fire Marshal's Office. After the fire was knocked down, firefighters also found a woman's body inside the home.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office and by the Charlestown police and fire departments. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 603-223-4289 or by email at: fmo@dos.nh.gov.