Two vehicles strike 75-year-old crossing the street — then drive off, Texas cops say

A 75-year-old woman was struck by two vehicles while crossing a Houston street, resulting in her death, Texas deputies said. Both vehicles drove off, and police are still searching for the drivers.

After the woman was initially hit by a pickup truck March 20 at around 10:30 p.m., the driver pulled over to pick up his front bumper that had come off during the accident, witnesses told Harris County deputies. The driver tossed the bumper into the truck bed and drove off, deputies told McClatchy News in an email.

While the driver was retrieving his bumper, the woman was laying in the middle of the road.

Deputies believe the driver was speeding due to the amount of debris left behind at the scene.

A second vehicle then struck the woman laying in the road, according to deputies.

The woman had not been using the crosswalk while crossing the street, deputies said.

She was pronounced dead hours later, deputies said.

The accident remains under investigation.

