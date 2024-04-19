Two vehicles leave scene after striking and killing pedestrian in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person has died after being struck by two cars in the far east side of Columbus in what police say is a multiple hit-skip incident.

According to a Columbus police report, an unidentified person was attempting to cross East Broad Street at Richmond Woods Drive, outside of a marked crosswalk, when an unknown vehicle struck the pedestrian in the westbound lane of East Broad Street.

The impact knocked the victim down and they ended up in the center turn lane. The vehicle, of which there is no description, fled the scene.

A witness told police that the victim began to crawl southbound and into the eastbound lane of East Broad Street when they were struck again, this time by a Toyota Rav4 with its driver’s side front. That vehicle, estimated to be a 2016-2018 model, also fled the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead by Columbus Fire medics at 1:06 a.m.

The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the incident and is currently investigating. Any person with knowledge of the involved vehicles that fled the scene is asked to contact the AIU at (614) 645-4767. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

