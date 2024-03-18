Two vehicle crash near Chickasha kills one person

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – One person died after a Friday night two-vehicle crash near Chickasha according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

They reported that the crash happened near US Highway 62 and 39 out in Grady County.

It happened around 11 p.m. just five miles east of Chickasha.

According to officials, Jeffrey Crager died while being a passenger in a vehicle driven by Kitty Bailey who was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

Samuel Turner was said to be driving the other vehicle and was admitted to the hospital in fair condition per officials.

Seatbelts were used by everyone involved and the cause is under investigation.

