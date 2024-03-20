Two-vehicle crash interrupts Racine intersection

Mar. 19—A crash including two vehicles clogged up an intersection in Racine late Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 10:38 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road 1 in Racine and involved a 2017 Chevy Silverado pickup going eastbound on County Road 1 and a 2021 Dodge Durango going northbound on Highway 63.

The drivers of the vehicle were a 66-year-old man from Dundas and a 36-year-old woman from Riceville, Iowa respectively.

Their names and conditions were not available by press time.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Stewartville Fire Department, Grand Meadow Fire Department and Ambulance all responded to the crash.