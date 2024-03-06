Two Upstate businesses to shut down in May leaving more than 200 workers without jobs

Two Upstate businesses will close their doors and leave hundreds without jobs.

According to a South Carolina Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification report, Greenville’s Gentherm and Gaffney’s TTI Consumer Power Tools Inc. will permanently close.

TTI, located on 34 Commerce Dr., notified Cherokee County about its closing on Feb. 29, according to the WARN report. The next day, Gentherm notified Greenville County of its plans to close. Gentherm's closing will put 124 people out of work while 114 TTI workers will lose their jobs.

TTI will shut down on May 1. Gentherm will close on May 5.

According to the company website, TTI creates power tools, accessories, hand tools, and floor care products.

More: Simpsonville's new dining option opens. 'We fell in love with the food hall concept.'

Gentherm is located at 120 Ellcon Dr. and manufactures heated car seats. The Greenville operation includes sales, support, distribution, and manufacturing teams.

Neither company responded to inquiries from the Greenville News about the closings.

The WARN Act makes sure employers notify affected workers or a labor union, 60 days before closing or a mass layoff. The business also must alert the South Carolina Rapid Reemployment team and the local government.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: TTI and Gentherm will close down businesses in the Upstate