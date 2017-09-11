    Two-by-two: Flamingos evacuate zoo in perfect formation as parrots find shelter from Irma on 22nd floor of Florida hotel

    Helena Horton
    The birds appeared to know a storm was coming - Laura Aguiar/Facebook

    The exotic birds in a Miami zoo appeared to know a storm was coming. A video shows flamingos strutting in line to their hurricane shelter before Irma struck:

    The flock walked two-by-two to safety indoors to wait out the storm which has hit Florida.

    In their secure room Credit:  REUTERS

    Another woman, Laura Aguiar, shared a picture on Facebook of a strange sight she saw outside her hotel window.

    Seemingly knowing a storm was coming, two parrots took roost on the 22nd floor of her hotel.

    The parrots were peeking in her window Credit: Laura Aguiar 

    Animals have been sheltering in strange places all over Florida.

    One woman shared a picture her friend took of some flamingos he was sheltering in his laundry room in Key West:

    According to the poster on Twitter, the flamingos pictured were from a nearby butterfly conservatory.

    The pair of birds huddled in the corner as they waited out the storm.

