Two-by-two: Flamingos evacuate zoo in perfect formation as parrots find shelter from Irma on 22nd floor of Florida hotel

The exotic birds in a Miami zoo appeared to know a storm was coming. A video shows flamingos strutting in line to their hurricane shelter before Irma struck:

The flock walked two-by-two to safety indoors to wait out the storm which has hit Florida.

Another woman, Laura Aguiar, shared a picture on Facebook of a strange sight she saw outside her hotel window.

Seemingly knowing a storm was coming, two parrots took roost on the 22nd floor of her hotel.

Animals have been sheltering in strange places all over Florida.

One woman shared a picture her friend took of some flamingos he was sheltering in his laundry room in Key West:

A friend in #KeyWest is sheltering some flamingoes in his laundry room! pic.twitter.com/CJW9pul5j2 — Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan (@cheryltan88) September 10, 2017

According to the poster on Twitter, the flamingos pictured were from a nearby butterfly conservatory.

The pair of birds huddled in the corner as they waited out the storm.

