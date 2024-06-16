Two tropical systems may form in the next week — one could be off Florida’s east coast

Florida may see a tropical system off its east coast sometime next week, but chances remain low, forecasters said. Another area of weather conducive to forming into a system is also being watched near Mexico.

In its 8 p.m. tropical weather outlook, the National Hurricane Center said an area of low pressure could form by the middle of next week a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas.

Where it may form included much of Florida’s east coast. If a system is born, it will then develop slowly as it moves west or west-northwestward away from the state.

The disturbance has zero chance of forming in the next two days and a low 20% chance in next seven days.

The hurricane center is also forecasting a broad area of low pressure could form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two.

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle part of next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward,” the center said.

Regardless of formation, the disturbance is expected to cause several days of heavy rainfall across southern Mexico and Central America.