Two tornados confirmed in Kanawha County as storm damage repairs continue

Apr. 6—BLUEFIELD — Two tornadoes confirmed Friday in Kanawha County along with one confirmed Thursday in Fayette County brought the Mountain State's twister total up to three while forecasters predicted calmer weather this weekend and into next week.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. released details Friday about the tornado which touched down Tuesday in Fayette County near the Hico community. This twister was classified on the Enhanced Fujita Scale for tornadoes as an EF2, which has winds ranging from 111 to 135 mph. Its estimated peak wind speed was 130 mph, and its path was 1.18 miles wide with a width of 300 yards.

This tornado touched down west of Mallard Road and then traveled east along that road as it caused "considerable and significant damage with hundreds of hardwood trees uprooted and snapped." Several homes were damaged by the high winds and trees along Mallard Road, including one home with serious roof damage, according to the weather service's report.

Investigators determined that the Fayette County tornado then moved northeast before crossing Lookout Road and US 60 and lifting. Peak speeds were most likely reached west of Lookout Road; tree damage indicated winds of up to 130 mph. Several homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed along US. 60, according to the weather service report. One home's was shifted several feet off its foundation and its metal roof was thrown around 350 yards across US 60.

No fatalities were reported and there was one injury, according the weather service. The service thanked members of the Nutall Volunteer Fire Department for their help during the damage assessment.

Preliminary reports Friday showed two other tornadoes touching down Thursday in Kanawha County.

One tornado confirmed in the Quick community was an EF1 with winds between 86 to 110 mph, according to the weather service's survey. Its path was around 2.25 miles long and 200 yards wide. No fatalities or injuries were reported. Scattered tree damage was reported in Quick, but two mobile homes were destroyed along the town's 7000 block.

The second tornado, which touched down in Cross Lanes, was an EF2 with an 8-mile path that was around 300 yards wide, according to the weather service survey. No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The Cross Lanes tornado caused "notable damage" in three areas including Hidden Pines Lane, the 5000 block of Rocky Fork Road near Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens and to a subdivision at Lynn Oak Drive, according to the report.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. expected calmer weather today in the Mercer County area. Today is expected to start of partly cloudy, then sunny with a high of 46 degrees with a low around 28 tonight. The forecast calls for sunny skies Sunday with a high of 60 degrees and a chance of showers Monday with a high of 64.

Tuesday's severe storm caused widespread damage across the Central Appalachia Region of the American Red Cross including parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The Red Cross in coordination with County Emergency Managers are providing disaster relief services. As of Friday, the Red Cross had assisted nearly 50 families impacted by this severe weather.

People who have severe damage to their homes are asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

"The American Red Cross is responding to a large number of emergency requests in the Kanawha Valley and throughout the tri-state communities," said CEO Erica Mani. "Sadly, disasters often have an outsized impact on our most vulnerable populations — including seniors and families living below the poverty line. Red Cross caseworkers are currently providing emergency financial assistance that is critical for these individuals and families."

People are being asked to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

