Two tornadoes confirmed by NWS office in Springfield

MISSOURI (KSNF) — The National Weather Service office in Springfield, Missouri confirms at least two tornadoes touched down during last weekend’s severe weather outbreak.

On Monday (4/29), the NWS Springfield office (SGF) released damage survey results from a confirmed tornado in Bourbon County, Kansas and in Vernon County, Mo.

According to the damage survey, the tornado in Bourbon County touched down around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening (4/26), three miles ENE of Uniontown, and was rated an EF-0 with maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado was on the ground for approximately three minutes. The NWS says it damaged or destroyed five outbuildings and uprooted or snapped large limbs from a number of trees. One home had siding damage, however no injuries were reported.

Around 30 minutes after the tornado touched down in Bourbon County, The NWS confirmed another tornado just after 6:00 p.m. Friday evening in Vernon County. It was rated an EF-1 with winds up to 95 mph — touching down three miles ENE of Stotesbury. The tornado was reportedly on the ground for six minutes and destroyed two outbuildings and caused a number of trees to be either uprooted or have large limbs snapped. No injuries were reported with this tornado.

In the Four State region, a total of six tornadoes reportedly touched down on Friday evening (4/26). Five of those touched down in southeast Kansas alone — three of which occured in Wilson County near the town of Fredonia.

