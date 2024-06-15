Two Toms River facility workers charged with mistreatment of elderly woman

TRENTON — Two Ocean County residents have been charged with the mistreatment of an elderly patient in a Toms River long-term care facility where they worked, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced.

Joseph Robles, 23, of Tuckerton, and Maria Alcantara, 53, of Toms River, have been charged in a state grand jury indictment with neglect, criminal restraint and assault on a 93-year-old woman residing at the Alzheimer's care facility where the defendants were employed, Platkin said.

The attorney general did not name the care facility.

Robles and Alcantara are charged with physically restraining the patient in an attempt to injure her between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15, 2023, Platkin said an investigation revealed.

The probe also revealed the pair allegedly failed to make wellness checks on the patient, but noted in her records that she was checked on every half hour, the attorney general said.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, he said.

The investigation was performed by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Workers at Toms River care home charged with abusing elderly woman