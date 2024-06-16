Two toddlers dead following drowning incident in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning of two toddlers in Metairie on Sunday, June 16.

The JPSO reported deputies responded to a report of small children accessing the community pool at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Zenith Street around 10 a.m.

At the scene, JPSO deputies said they found two unresponsive toddlers outside the pool near the security gate.

They were taken to a hospital after CPR was administered, where they later died.

According to the JPSO, an initial investigation “indicates that the victims were outside their apartment unit playing with siblings, before entering the gated common pool area.”

The investigation is ongoing.

