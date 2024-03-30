Two-time ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Jinkx Monsoon to headline Portland Pride

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland native and two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” champion Jinkx Monsoon will headline this summer’s pride festival.

Pride Northwest announced the drag superstar as the headliner for the 2024 Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade on Thursday afternoon.

Jerick Hoffer, the actor and singer who performs as Jinkx Monsoon, is best known for being the first contestant to win two seasons of the Emmy-Award-winning drag competition show. They took home the trophy in season five of the original series and season seven of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Monsoon began their drag career in spaces like the Escape Night Club, an all-ages LGBTQ+ venue in Portland that closed at the end of 2016. More recently in 2023, they made their debut as Mama Morton in “Chicago” — becoming the first drag queen featured in a Broadway musical.

Last year, Monsoon was also announced as a main cast member in the upcoming “Doctor Who” series.

Pride NW said the 36-year-old performer both entertains audiences and educates them on social justice issues, making them the perfect headliner for this year’s festival.

“For 30 years, Pride Northwest, as coordinators of the Portland Pride Waterfront Festival and Parade, has endeavored to lift up and shine our spotlight on our region’s incredible LGBTQIA2S+ talent and contributions,” the organization said in a release. “We are excited and honored to welcome Jinkx home and to Pride!”

The 2024 festival — with the theme of “Feast and Love” — begins on Saturday, July 20. Monsoon will close the event on Sunday, July 21, taking the main stage.

The festival will also include exhibitor booths and the annual parade through the North Park Blocks.

“The Portland Pride Festival donation-based event is one of the largest donation-based LGBTQIA2S+ Pride celebrations on the west coast, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s city core each year,” Pride NW said.

