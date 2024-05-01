Two Thorntown teens charged as adults in robbery/stabbing

May 1—Two Thorntown teens have been charged as adults in the robbery and stabbing of a peer.

Cayden A. Glass, 16, and Andrew K. Moon, 17, are each charged with one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony. They were being held in an out-of-county juvenile facility. Boone County Judge Matthew Kincaid on Tuesday set bond for both at $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash.

Another 16-year-old boy told police he was walking in Thorntown Sunday afternoon when he met Glass and Moon and offered to sell them THC edibles, according to a probable cause affidavit. THC is the intoxicant in marijuana.

The victim at first told police his attackers wanted his Bluetooth headphones but recanted after the suspects agreed they were after the THC, according to the affidavit.

The suspects agreed on a price and asked the victim to come to one of their homes to get the money, but they turned on him, punching and stabbing him, and took the THC edibles, police reported.

The attack took place at Market Street and Bevel Road, and the victim walked home to the area of Pearl Street and Bevel Road with the help of friends, according to court records. Police reportedly found a backpack assumed to belong to the victim on the property. It had a blood-stained knife stuck in a zipper, according to the affidavit.

The victim received stitches for a 1-1/12-inch puncture wound to his back at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, according to the affidavit.

All three boys live in Thorntown and attend Western Boone High School, according to court records.