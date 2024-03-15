These two Texas cities rank among top 10 in U.S. hit most by inflation

Everything is bigger in Texas, including our prices, as two metropolitan areas in Texas rank among the top 10 with the highest inflation rates in the U.S.

As of February, the year-over-year inflation rate came in at 3.2% — greater than the recommended threshold of 2%.

Dallas-Fort Worth and greater Houston are among top cities with the highest inflation rates in the U.S.

Dallas-Fort Worth and the greater Houston area ranked No. 2 and 10, respectively, in a recent WalletHub study that identified the metro areas with the greatest rates of inflation.

In the study, WalletHub compared 23 major metropolitan statistical areas using the Consumer Price Index to determine which are most affected by inflation. Then, the study compared the CPI data from the latest month available to two months ago and one year prior to determine short-term and long-term effects.

Dallas-Fort Worth and the greater Houston area ranked among the nation's top 10 metropolitan statistical areas affected by inflation.

D-FW clinched the top seed for the highest year-over-year change with a 5.30% rate increase. Compared to Anchorage, Alaska, which had the lowest rate, D-FW's increase was three times higher.

The region saw a decrease in energy prices of 0.2% as gasoline costs dropped 1%. D-FW also saw a decrease in at-home food prices of 0.3%, but it was completely offset by the 0.3% increase in prices of food away from home.

Meanwhile, the Houston area experienced a 1% increase from January to February and a 3.50% CPI growth year over year.

In Houston, gas prices and food prices contributed largely to the area's increase as energy prices increased by 4%, attributed largely to the 7% jump in gasoline costs. Prices for food away from home in Houston jumped by 0.9%, and prices for food at home rose 0.5%, according to the CPI website.

Texas inflation calculator by month and year

Calculate buying power by month and year, dating back to 1913.

Top 10 metro areas with the highest inflation

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX St. Louis, MO-IL Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Top 10 metro areas with the lowest inflation

Anchorage, AK Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Minneapolis-St.Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Tied: Urban Honolulu, HI and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

