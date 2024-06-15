Two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted now back in custody

Jun. 14—AUSTIN — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Friday announced two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Authorities arrested Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Perci Newman on June 4 and Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Louis Keeton on June 6. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in either arrest.

According to a DPS news release, Perci Jerome Newman, 31, was taken into custody in Midlothian, Texas, by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents. The Midlothian Police Department assisted in the multi-agency investigation.

Newman's criminal history includes arrests for aggravated sexual assault of a child, aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. Newman had been wanted out of Dallas County since October 2023 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. More information on Newman's capture can be found here.

Louis Ray Keeton, 40, a high-risk sex offender affiliated with the Bloods gang, was taken into custody in Beaumont, Texas, by DPS Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston. DPS Special Agents coordinated with members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force in Beaumont to locate and arrest Keeton, the release said.

In 2018, Keeton was convicted of sexual assault following an incident with a 19-year-old female and sentenced to five years confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. Keeton had been wanted out of Harris County since December 2023 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. More information on Keeton's arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor's Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. In 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 21 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 8 sex offenders, 9 gang members, and 2 criminal illegal immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

— Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

— Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

— Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos— on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.