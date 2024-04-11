Two in Terre Haute arrested on child porn possession charges

Apr. 11—Two Terre Haute residents were arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.

Booked on charges of possession of child pornography were Timothy W. Rudisel, 63, and Steven J. Ellis, 45, according to the Terre Haute Police Department. Each was held without bond pending court appearances set for Friday, according to Vigo County Jail records available online.

City police said this was an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation led by Indiana State Police. THPD provided assistance. The arrests came after two search warrants were executed simultaneously, police said.

Police encourage Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Its website can be accessed through the ICAC Taskforce website at https://www.in.gov/isp/icactf/