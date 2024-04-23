Two teens wounded in stabbing on Queens street

Two teens were stabbed during a fight on a Queens street Monday, cops said.

Cops were called to the intersection of 21st Ave. and 75th St. in Astoria Heights just after 6:45 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, they discovered a 16-year-old boy stabbed once in the right leg and an 18-year-old man stabbed once in the back.

Medics rushed the teens to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where they are expected to survive their injuries.

Police were continuing to investigate what led up to the stabbing Monday night.

There were no immediate arrests.