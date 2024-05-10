Two teens wounded, one seriously, in north Minneapolis shooting

Two male teens were wounded, one seriously, in a shooting Thursday evening in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood, according to police.

Responding to a ShotSpotter notification, police arrived to the 3000 block of Irving Avenue N. around 7:30 p.m., according to a Minneapolis police news release.

Officers found a 17-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a 16-year-old with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, in a stolen Kia that had been crashed into a parked vehicle.

The Kia and the parked vehicle, as well as another stolen Kia, were damaged at the scene, according to police. Gunfire also damaged vehicles and houses in the area. The shooting remains under investigation.

The two teens were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Another juvenile said to have exited one of the Kias was taken into custody, police said.

In a statement, Police Chief Brian O'Hara suggested that the situation in the city with teens, guns and stolen vehicles has gotten out of hand.

"Stolen Kias, stolen Hyundais, juveniles, and guns involved, and we see the result. It was earlier in the evening, still light out at the time," he said. "There were people that were outside. There were kids outside. Thankfully, no one who was not involved was injured here. But it could have easily changed with people out on the street."