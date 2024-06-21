Two teens in stolen SUV shot by Milwaukee officer after chase; fetus dies

A pregnant 18-year-old was shot and lost her fetus when a Milwaukee police officer fired on a stolen vehicle connected to two carjackings that led police on a chase Thursday afternoon, the city's police chief said.

A 17-year-old was also shot and wounded in the interstate incident.

During the pursuit, which started after police tried to pull it over, the stolen SUV became trapped in a construction zone and struck a police vehicle before the officer fired, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey B. Norman told reporters.

The 18-year-old was in life-threatening condition at a hospital, and her unborn baby did not survive, Norman said.

police scene investigation (WTMJ)

A 17-year-old male was in serious condition, Norman said. He described them as suspects.

Six people were in the vehicle, Norman said, including the two who were shot.

A 15-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and another 18-year-old woman were also in the vehicle and taken to a hospital for minor injuries, Norman said.

The police chase started around 2:20 p.m. and ended when the stolen vehicle entered a construction lane on Interstate 43 and was blocked by roadwork and a cement truck, Norman said. A Milwaukee police officer gave commands to stop and for the people inside to get out, he said.

“The suspect driver reversed the vehicle, striking a marked squad car. The suspect driver drove forward and then reversed the vehicle. An officer was located behind the vehicle at that time,” Norman said.

“At this time another officer discharged his firearm into the vehicle, subsequently striking two suspects,” he said.

The police officer who fired was not identified; Norman said he is a 25-year-old man with over four years of service. He will be placed on administrative duty, which Norman said is routine after a shooting.

West Allis police are leading the investigation, he said.

Norman said a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle. He said the roles of those in the vehicle were also under investigation.

Norman said any body-worn video would be released “soon.”

All six people in the vehicle were arrested, and charges were forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, police said. None of them have been publicly identified.

The shooting resulted in the full closure of a section of the highway, which runs north and south through Milwaukee and the area.

Milwaukee hosts the Republican National Convention in about three weeks. Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, recently came under fire after reports emerged that he called Milwaukee “a horrible city” at a meeting with House Republicans.

Carjackings have been on the rise in Milwaukee recently, increasing by 16% from 2022 to 2023, from 398 to 463, according to police data. They are up 12% year-to-date from last year to this year.

Norman said more has to be done in Milwaukee to keep young people engaged in positive activities. He called Thursday's situation "unacceptable" and said there is no reason for young people to have guns.

"Parents: What is going on with your children? People in our community, how are we helping to keep our kids in positive behaviors, rather than what we’re seeing today?" Norman said.

"This should never have happened," he said. "This is unacceptable, and everyone who hears this should be appalled and angered."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com