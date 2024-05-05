Two teens killed in Hartford shooting at same location

A 19-year-old and a younger teenage boy were killed in a shooting in Hartford on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at 94 Hendricxsen Ave. at 10:33 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Lavante Brown, 19, and Aydin Davis, 16, were both unresponsive at the scene.

They were taken to Hartford Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, police said.

The major crimes and crime scene divisions responded to the scene and were investigating.