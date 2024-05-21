Two teens killed in crash while leading law enforcement on chase, SC officials say

Two people in a car that was being chased by law enforcement officers were killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer that left another person hospitalized, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened Monday at about 1:30 p.m. in Edgefield County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office said Aiken County residents Joshua Brooks, 18, and Ashlee Price, 19, died in the wreck, WRDW reported.

Both teenagers were in a 2007 Honda Civic that was trying to escape Edgefield County sheriff’s deputies, according to Bolt. Information about which teen was driving and which was a passenger was not available.

The Honda was driving north on U.S. 25/Augusta Road, Bolt said. It ran off the right side of the road to pass an unknown vehicle before veering back onto U.S. 25, swerving into the southbound lane and crashing into the oncoming 18-wheel truck near the intersection with Rabbit Trail, according to Bolt.

Both teens died at the scene, Bolt said.

The truck driver was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to Bolt. Further information on the truck driver’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if anyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt.

Information about why the teens were being pursued by law enforcement officers was not available, but the events that led to the chase continue to be investigated by the sheriff’s office, Bolt said.

Bolt did not say if the crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Through Sunday, 346 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Edgefield County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were four deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS said.