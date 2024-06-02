Two teens hurt in Saturday Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a 14 and 16-year-old were hurt in a shooting on Saturday.

Around 7:46 p.m., officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Hunter Street and Lierman Avenue. An investigation suggests that a fight took place just before the shooting. Shortly after the parties broke up, an unknown individual pulled up in a car, got out, and began firing towards the crowd of spectators. The suspect then drove away.

Two Champaign men injured in early morning shooting, police investigating

One teen was shot once in the torso, and the other was shot once in the arm. The two victims and their parents went to the Carle Emergency Department for treatment. Police do not believe they were involved in the initial fight, and said both teens are currently stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Urbana Police continue to investigate the incident, and ask that anyone with more information call 217-384-2320. Tips can also be shared privately.

Completely anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest can result in cash rewards: $2,500 for a felony involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for any other crime.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.