Two teens hospitalized after they were shot Sunday at Petersburg graduation party

PETERSBURG — Two teenage girls were shot during a graduation party early Sunday morning, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said both girls were taken to area hospitals. One of them was airlifted to Richmond.

The extent of their injuries, however, was not released. Neither their names nor their ages have been disclosed.

It all occurred around 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 1400 block of Halifax Street, Chambliss said. Approximately 250 people were reportedly at the party, which was celebrating Petersburg High School’s graduation earlier in the weekend.

Witnesses told Richmond TV station WTVR that the scene was “chaotic.”

Chambliss said other attendees suffered minor injuries trying to escape the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about suspects or motives is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Teens hospitalized after being shot at Petersburg graduation party