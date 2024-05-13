Two teens found with gunshot wounds Saturday night: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police are investigating after two teenagers were found with gunshot wounds Saturday night.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 1800 block of Elm Street in the Egger Highlands neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police department, when officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her left leg after a large crowd of juveniles were seen running from the area. She was taken to the hospital for her injury, which police say is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Later that evening, San Diego Police reports a second victim, a 17-year-old male, was found at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his shoulder, chest and buttocks. Police say his injuries are also believed to be non-life-threatening.

Southern Division detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating the incident.

The police department reports there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

