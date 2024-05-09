Two teens charged in shooting death of Augusta man on C Street

A 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman were recently arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday on C Street in Augusta.

Carnell Quiller, 14, is charged with murder and Tydasia Hope, 19, is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's deputies responded to a parking lot on the 2100 block of C Street for a shooting with two victims, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they found Jaleen Xavier Sumpter, 22, of Augusta, who was shot at least once in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Another person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg, according to an incident report.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available," according to the sheriff's office.

