Two teens are in custody facing multiple charges in a Magnolia Street shooting that injured a man in January.

Rochester police said in a release that a 13-year-old boy turned himself in Wednesday night because of the shooting incident and that a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on March 1 for his suspected role in the shooting.

Both teens are charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and have been transported to the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Magnolia Street around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 21 because of a report of a person shot.

They found a man in his 30s suffering at least one gunshot wound - originally considered life threatening - to the lower body.

Police said they learned upon investigation that the injured man had been walking to a store when he was approached by the two teens.

“There was a short discussion and then multiple gunshots were fired at the victim, striking him at least once,” police said.

Investigators from the police department’s Criminal Investigation Section’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit identified the suspects as the unnamed 16- and 13-year-old boys now facing charges.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Two teens charged in Magnolia Street shooting in Rochester NY