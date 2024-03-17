Two teens arrested after shootout in St. Paul Cub Foods parking lot Sunday morning

Police say two teenagers are in custody in connection with a Sunday morning shootout in the parking lot of a St. Paul grocery store.

St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster gave the following details:

About 10:45 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the Cub Foods parking lot at 1177 Clarence Street in St. Paul.

When officers arrived they found shell casings and gunshot damage to vehicles, but they did not find anyone who had been wounded. During their investigation, officers learned that two males had exchanged gunfire with a third male.

Their investigation led detectives to a 17-year-old boy and 19-year-old man in the 500 block of Minnehaha Avenue East. Both were arrested in connection with the shooting. During a follow-up search warrant, officers recovered two handguns along with other evidence at the residence.

The third shooter has not yet been found.

Police also arrested a 20-year-old man who was with the two teens at the time of the shooting. He was being held on an unrelated weapons-related warrant out of Texas, police said.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 651-291-1111.

