Two teens arrested in shooting death of neighborhood cat

Salem Police are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed a neighborhood cat.

Two teenagers were charged with animal abuse in the shooting death of a Salem family's cat, police said Wednesday.

The teen who fired on the cat — an incident that was captured on surveillance footage and shared in the community — remained at large.

In the early morning of May 10, officers responded to the report of a cat that was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Lee Street SE.

"A surveillance system recorded the incident showing several suspects involved," police officials said. "The case received much attention from the community after the cat’s owner released a video of several suspects with their pet. The recording showed one of the individuals shooting the cat several times."

Salem Police Felony Crimes Unit detectives identified two local teens connected to the incident.

The male juveniles, both 17, were sent to the Marion County Juvenile Department on Tuesday on charges of first-degree aggravated animal abuse. One of the teens also was referred on a charge of evidence tampering.

Salem police detectives investigated this incident and interviewed multiple people, but the individual who shot the animal remained unidentified and the weapon had not been recovered.

Police asked for the public’s help to identify the primary suspect. Those with information about the case can call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Whitney Woodworth at wmwoodworth@statesmanjournal.com call 503-910-6616 or follow on X at @wmwoodworth.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem police arrest 2 teens in shooting death of family's cat