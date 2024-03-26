Two teenagers face charges after separate Peoria shootings

Two teenagers were charged Monday in separate weekend shootings in Peoria, with the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office planning to charge both as adults.

A 17-year-old received charges of unlawful use of a weapon after an incident early Friday morning in which he fired a gun 32 times within minutes in the 2100 block of West Wiswall Street. The state's attorney's office said that when the teenager was apprehended, the gun that was found with him had an extended magazine and was also equipped with a "switch," allowing it to become an automatic weapon.

The state filed a petition to transfer him from juvenile court into adult court, with more charges possibly coming. The 17-year-old remains in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

The state's attorney's office also charged Janard Quin, 16, with aggravated battery with a firearm following an incident Sunday in which he allegedly shot a fellow teenager in the chest. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of North Sheridan Road at 2 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired in the 1300 block.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The teenager was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation began into the shooting, with detectives coming across someone that matched Quin's description at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Sheridan Road. The suspect fled, but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Because he was charged with aggravated battery, Quin is automatically tried as an adult, even though he is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. The state's attorney's office filed a petition to deny Quin pretrial release, but Monday's hearing into the issue was continued.

Another hearing on the issue is slated for Tuesday at 3 p.m. The state's attorney's office recommends that anyone with further information on these incidents call PPD at (309) 673-4521.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Teenagers face weapons charges following Peoria shootings