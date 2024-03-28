Two teenagers arrested in connection to shooting death of 14-year-old

Jackson police have arrested two teenagers in connection to a Monday shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Cameron Horne-Crook.

Public Information Officer Tommie Brown stated in a press release that John Foote, 17, and Maxle Mooneyham, 16, have been charged with the murder in connection to this case.

The Clarion Ledger typically does not publish the names of minors, but because law enforcement has charged the minors as adults, they have been named.

The teenagers were arrested by the Jackson Police Department with assistance from Rankin County deputies and Pearl police.

Horne-Crook was fatally shot in the 3500 block of Ridgecrest Drive on Monday. Police say he was shot multiple times.

JPD officials said the victim and both suspects are "of Rankin County."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Two teens Rankin County arrested and charged for 14-year-old death