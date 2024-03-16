Two teenage girls stabbed in Orange County; 1 killed, 1 critical

Two 16-year-old girls were stabbed Friday night in Orange County and one died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 11 p.m. to a physical altercation near the Amscot in the 700 block of South Goldenrod Road, OCSO said. They found two girls were stabbed upon arrival.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition and one later died from her injuries, OCSO said.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, OCSO said. There are no other suspects.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. OCSO has no further information to share at this time.