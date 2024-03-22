One teenage girl still missing in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: Friday, March 22, 2024 @ 10:40 AM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Hayleigh Hartenstein is still missing as of Friday, March 22, 2024, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

Hartenstein is white, five feet six inches tall, weighs 156 pounds, and has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her right arm and a nose piercing. Hartenstein was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, and her pants and shoe color are unknown, and according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office she currently has blonde hair.

Hartenstein is 15-years-old, and was last seen just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Anyone who may know Hartenstein’s location can contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 681-318-3492 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 21, 2024 @ 10:37 AM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Hayleigh Hartenstein is still missing as of Thursday, March 21, 2024.

UPDATE: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 @ 10:25 AM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — As of Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Hayleigh Hartenstein remains missing, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 @ 3:35 PM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Hayleigh Hartenstein is still missing as of Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

UPDATE: Monday, March 18, 2024 @ 11:14 AM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — According to a Facebook post made by the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, Isabella Travis was found safe.

Although Travis was found safe on Sunday, March 17, 2024, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office stated that Hayleigh Hartenstein is still missing.

Both 15-year-olds were last seen just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

UPDATE: Friday, March 15, 2024 @ 1:52 PM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Hayleigh Hartenstein and Isabella Travis are still missing out of Greenbrier County as of Friday, March 15, 2024.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 14, 2024 @ 12:11 PM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — As of Thursday, March 14, 2024, Hayleigh Hartenstein and Isabella Travis remain missing out of Greenbrier County.

UPDATE: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 @ 12:00 PM | FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Two 15-year-old girls are still missing out of Greenbrier County as of Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teenage girls from Davis Stuart School in Greenbrier County.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Hayleigh Hartenstein and 15-year-old Isabella Travis were last seen just before 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Travis is white, 5 feet two inches tall, weighs 109 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has ear piercings and scars on both of her arms and knees. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and converse shoes.

Hartenstein is white, five feet six inches tall, weighs 156 pounds, and she has dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her right arm and a nose piercing. Hartenstein was last seen in a gray Nike hoodie, and her pants and shoe color are unknown.

While both girls have dark hair in the photos, according to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, they both currently have blonde hair. Both girls have ties to Greenbrier County and Huntington.

Anyone who may know the location of the missing teenagers can contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 681-318-3492 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

