Two teams vie for new Aloha Stadium development

Mar. 28—Two teams were announced today as "priority-listed offerors" for the job of developing, building, operating and maintaining the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. The focal point is a stadium constructed in time for the 2028 football season, and new businesses and thousands of homes are also part of the long-term public-private partnership plan that includes $400 million in state funding.

"That this is moving forward ahead of schedule speaks highly of the state employees and private sector partners working to bring this project to fruition," Gov. Josh Green said in a release. "In addition to a great new stadium, we will possibly have 4,500 housing units near the rail line and a reinvigorated community around Halawa."

The priority-listed offerors have until a deadline this summer to submit proposals, with one preferred offeror chosen in the fall. A final agreement is targeted for the summer of 2025.

The priority-listed teams are Aloha Halawa District Partners (AHDP) and Waiola Development Partners (WDP).

ADHP includes Development Ventures Group, Inc., Stanford Carr Development, LLC, Ameresco, Inc., and Aloha Stadium Community Development, LLC (The Cordish Company) as lead equity members; RMA Architects, Populous, SB Architects, Henning Larsen, Alakea Design Group, and WCIT Architects as the design team; Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, Inc. and AECOM Hunt as the construction team; and Castle & Cooke Hawaii and Wilson Okamoto Corp as other team members.

WDP includes EllisDon Capital, Inc., BSC Acquisitions II, LLC, and Kobayashi Group LLC as the lead equity members; Design Partners Incorporated, MANICA Architecture, PA, and Stantec Architecture, Inc. as the design team; Nan, Inc. as the construction team; and Machete Group, ES CON Sports & Entertainment, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, SSFM International, Inc., Rider Levett Bucknall Ltd., SHADE Group LLC, and PBR Hawaii & Associates, Inc. as other team members.

"We were very pleased with the response to the qualifications phase of the RFP," Aloha Stadium Authority chair Brennon Morioka said. "The level of interest by potential bidders demonstrated the attractiveness of NASED. And the quality of the priority-listed offerors gives us confidence that the NASED project will result in not just a new stadium but a revitalized community we can all be proud of."

A State House bill proposing to move the new stadium project to the University of Hawaii campus died in the State Senate shortly after it crossed over March 7.