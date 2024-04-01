Two suspects wanted in separate armed robberies Sunday in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office provided a photo of the suspect wanted in connection to the Gordon Highway armed robbery on March 31, 2024.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted for separate armed robberies Sunday in Augusta.

One of the armed robberies took place on the 2100 block of Gordon Highway, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Another occurred on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road, according to the release. The suspect in the Deans Bridge Road armed robbery has a tattoo of a bunny on his left hand.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office provided a photo of the suspect wanted in connection to the Deans Bridge Road armed robbery on March 31, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Two wanted in separate Augusta armed robberies Sunday