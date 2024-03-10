Two suspects, one SFPD officer injured in shooting

Mar. 10—Two suspects and one Santa Fe police officer were injured Sunday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting on Vereda de Encanto, a residential street near Yucca Street and Rodeo Road.

The officer-involved shooting, which will be further investigated by New Mexico State Police, occurred while state and Santa Fe police were attempting to apprehend two suspects with active arrest warrants, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.

Both suspects and the officer are receiving medical care at a local hospital, though Valdez declined to provide more information about their current condition.

Investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

"The scene is cordoned off and is bring processed for evidence," Valdez wrote in an email to The New Mexican. "We are asking the community to avoid the area and to expect limited access on Vereda de Encanto between Campo Verde and Avendia del Sol."

New Mexico State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed his office was not involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.