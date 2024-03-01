Two suspects charged for firing on Lexington police detective linked to other shooting

Two of the three suspects who have been accused of shooting a Lexington police officer earlier this week are facing new charges from a another shooting this past summer, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened on July 4 on the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive. Police said they found shell casings and damaged property on the scene and while investigating, three people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was a juvenile, according to police. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the Real-Time Intelligence Center helped in identifying the suspects, 27-year-old Daquis Sharp and 19-year-old Jatiece Parks. They both have been charged with two counts of first-degree assault (complicity) and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment (complicity).

Sharp and Parks are two of the suspects accused of shooting a Lexington police detective on Royal Avenue late Wednesday night. The detective was shot in the thigh but did not require hospitalization, according to court documents and police.

Members of the Lexington Police Department work the scene Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 where a detective was shot late the night before near Royal Avenue in Lexington, Ky.

Sharp and Parks are facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer and assault, among other charges from the Royal Avenue shooting, according to police. The third suspect in the shooting is Zalan Dulin, 19.

Sharp and Parks are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. Jail records say they’re being held on a $1 million bond for the attempted murder of a police officer charge and a $100,000 bond for the one of the complicity assault charges.