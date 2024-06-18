Two suspects arrested, two more wanted in connection to fatal shooting in January

The Jackson Police Department announced Monday night the arrests of two teenagers and warrants for two other suspects in connection to a fatal January shooting in the 5400 block of North State Street.

Police identified Malik Ray, 20, and Cortez George as the two suspects arrested for the Jan. 29 murder of Anthony Davis, 23, in a Monday press release.

Police did not provide an age for George.

According to police, Davis died from a gunshot wound after he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. Davis lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the railroad tracks.

Police also identified Martravious Douglas, 18, and Aidan Mayes, 18, as two additional suspects in this case. Both Douglas and Mayes have active warrants for capital murder.

More on: Jackson police chief on killing, abduction of young LA girls: It's 'imprinted in my head'

More on: Four teens arrested, charged in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Jackson

If anyone has any additional information relating to this ongoing investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 601-3550-8477 or JPD at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Four suspects identified by Jackson MS police as suspects