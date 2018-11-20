Two suspects arrested in deadly downtown Denver shooting

DENVER (Reuters) - Two men were arrested in a shooting that left one person dead on a downtown Denver street corner and four others hospitalized with gunshot wounds, including one of the two suspects, the city's police chief said on Tuesday.

Chief Paul Pazen also said Monday's late-afternoon shooting in the lower-downtown Denver area known as LoDo, a bustling district of hotels, restaurants and high-rise residential lofts, was a "targeted" attack, not random. But he did not offer a motive.





