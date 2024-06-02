Two suffer broken ankles after jumping off Toquerville Falls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were taken to the hospital with broken ankles after they jumped off Toquerville Falls in Washington County on Saturday, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

“Our search and rescue team in conjunction with Hurricane Valley Fire medical units responded to Toquerville Falls yesterday to help two males who had jumped off the falls into the pool below and sustained ankle injuries,” a post from WCSAR states.

One was reportedly driven away in a Jeep before being taken to the hospital in an ambulance, while the other was flown via Life Flight to the hospital.

“Please refrain from jumping off of waterfalls especially when you don’t know the depth of the water below,” WCSAR officials said. “As the weather heats up each year we get too many rescue calls both at Toquerville and Gunlock falls for this same type of incident.”

No further information is available at this time.

