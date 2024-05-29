Two studies rank Oshkosh among best places for new college grads

OSHKOSH – Two separate studies have painted Oshkosh in good light within the last month.

The city may no longer have issues attracting qualified labor after technological companies Checkr and SmartAsset ranked Oshkosh among the best places for new college graduates to live across the entire country.

SmartAsset’s study rated the Oshkosh-Neenah metro area in the top spot earlier this month before a recent Checkr article slotted Oshkosh in at No. 4 behind Fargo (North Dakota), Iowa City (Iowa) and Lincoln (Nebraska).

According to SmartAsset, the area ranked first partly because of a 0.5% unemployment rate and the “relatively low” cost of living, where basic necessities and taxes for a single adult average $32,760 annually.

The Checkr article also cited Oshkosh’s low unemployment rate and cost of living, ranking the city No. 20 overall on its affordability metric.

Checkr said it used other key metrics to formulate its top 25 list, including labor force participation rate, income to rent ratio, real personal income and an area’s college graduate population percentage.

“Oshkosh offers a high quality of life with a small-town feel, and it has a strong sense of community, numerous parks, and recreational activities, which are appealing for young professionals looking to balance work and life,” said Checkr research and content strategist Sam Radbil to the Northwestern.

“The presence of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh brings academic vibrancy and opportunities for continued education and professional development.

“The university often collaborates with local businesses, providing networking opportunities and internships for graduates,” Radbil added.

And while UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said he's proud the university's presence factored into Oshkosh's rating, he explained he wasn't exactly surprised, either.

UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt says 90% of new UWO graduates from Wisconsin have chosen to stay in the region.

According to Leavitt, 90% of new UWO alumni from the state, and 45% from outside of Wisconsin, opt to remain in the region after graduation over the last couple of years.

"It’s due to the countless learning and career-launch opportunities Titans have here thanks to dedicated, connected faculty and staff, responsive academic programs and a spectrum of partner organizations and industries up and down the I-41 corridor," Leavitt said.

"It’s encouraging to see multiple, data-driven analyses arriving at the same conclusion, [but] we’re not surprised."

Both studies serve as ringing endorsements for Oshkosh, particularly following the financial struggles brought on by the pandemic.

But business is thought to be booming after a recent Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce survey revealed that Oshkosh experienced over $57.3 million of investment last year.

Almost 50% of the executives polled for that survey reported their companies added staff to the payroll in 2023 while 81% said they increased wages — all attractive numbers to new college grads.

An Oshkosh Chamber survey showed 47% of business executives polled still have unfilled job openings.

Yet, that same poll pointed directly to the challenges of Oshkosh businesses attracting qualified candidates, as 47% of those executives indicated they still have unfilled job openings.

Wisconsin also ranks eighth highest among all 50 states in terms of average property tax, which serves as a major deterrent for young professionals.

“I don’t want to blame everything on COVID, but I do think there were a lot of people who were close to retirement who went into early retirement with the uncertainty of the pandemic, and that took a major toll on all of our workforces,” explained Oshkosh Chamber Economic Development Director Colan Treml.

“I know our education department has put in a big effort working with high school and tech graduates to get them prepared for the workforce, hosting career fairs and talent tracking events and just getting kids to understand there are jobs available.

“But as a lifelong resident, UWO graduate and dad for over a decade, my pitch to college graduates is that you don’t have to go to California for the field you are in because the jobs are here in Wisconsin,” he added.

The SmartAsset study made a further case for Oshkosh by showing the median income for college graduates is $61,016 per year.

Overall, the study held that Wisconsin was the best state for new college graduates to live, as SmartAsset also listed Eau Claire (No. 5) Sheboygan (No. 12) and La Crosse-Onalaska (No. 13) in the top 15 rankings.

Madison (No. 6) and Sheboygan (No. 22) joined Oshkosh in the top 25 of Checkr’s list.

Checkr also ranked Madison as the country’s best large city for new college graduates, citing the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s “fantastic scenery and outdoor activities for young professionals.”

The Checkr article rated Madison first in employment opportunities for new college graduates and seventh in terms of affordability.

