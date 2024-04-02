New two-story Viera Publix opening this month

Publix is just a few weeks away from opening its newest Brevard location.

The Viera store is unusual in its design in that it will have two floors. It is the second such store, on the Space Coast. The other is the Lake Washington Publix.

Here are the details on when the grocery store will open, what shoppers can expect and what else will be in the shopping plaza.

When will the new Viera Public open?

A new Publix supermarket will be opening in a few months in Addison Center at Viera shopping plaza, located at 7655 Stadium Parkway, south of Viera Hospital.

Thursday, April 18 is the big opening date.

Doors will open at 7 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive reusable shopping bags.

The store will have all the usuals, a deli and meat department, bakery and seafood section. There also will be a drive-thru pharmacy and liquor store.

Where is the new Brevard Publix located?

The new Publix is located at 7655 Stadium Parkway, south of Viera Hospital.

The mailing address is Melbourne because it is located in unincorporated Brevard County.

It is about 2.7 miles from a Publix at Suntree Square, off Wickham Road in Suntree; and about 3.5 miles from a Publix at Stadium Corners, which many consider in Viera, but the address is Rockledge.

The store will serve the housing boom in the Addison Village area of Viera.

Why is the new Publix two stories?

The new Viera Publix will have an upstairs eating area similar to this one at the Lake Washington Publix.

The second floor will house an eating area with indoor and outdoor tables.

The inside area overlooks the store while the outside area has a balcony facing west.

This same design is already in place at the Lake Washington Publix, located at 3200 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne.

What else will be in the Viera Publix?

There’s a Great Clips in a small, detached building in the same parking lot just north of Publix.

Going in the same plaza as Publix is Whit’s Frozen Custard. Known for its fresh, made on-site custard, this will be the third Whit’s in Brevard County.

The southern-most parcel of the plaza will be occupied by Piesanos. The restaurant makes sauce and dough from scratch and bakes pizzas in a granite stone fired oven. There will be indoor seating as well as a patio area for guests to dine.

