Two stabbed, one fatally, in 400 block of S.W. Woodlawn; Topeka police make arrest

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after two people were stabbed, one fatally, in the 400 block of S.W. Woodlawn Avenue, Topeka police said.

Robert W. Fapp, 38, of Topeka, was booked at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records said he was being held without bond Wednesday in connection with one count each of aggravated battery and first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

The names, ages and genders of the victims weren't being made public.

Topeka police were called about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the scene on Woodlawn Avenue, said police Lt. Ed Stanley. That street runs north and south and is located a block and a half west of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Officers found two people, both suffering from stab wounds, Stanley said.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one was later pronounced deceased, he said.

The other victim's wounds weren't considered life-threatening, Stanley said.

Tuesday evening's homicide increased to four the number of homicides Topeka police have recorded so far this year, with the third having taken place last week.

Officers have classified a death that took place Tuesday afternoon in Topeka as a "suspicious death" but haven't reached a conclusion as to whether it was a homicide.

