Two St. Louis houses catch fire within minutes of each other

ST. LOUIS — Two houses catch fire on the same street within minutes of each other. Firefighters responded to the 3200 block of Nebraska around 5:30 a.m. They found smoke coming from a vacant, two-story house. A few minutes later, they were called to a house about a block away. The garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Bomb and arson investigators were on the scene. the owner of the garage believes someone intentionally set it on fire.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.