Two Spokane-area men identified in fatal helicopter crash

Jun. 20—Two men in their 60s died in a helicopter crash Wednesday south of Davenport, Washington.

The men were identified as Mark Manteuffel, 63, of the Coeur d'Alene area, and Ryan Sandvig, 68, of Spokane, according to Adam Walser, Lincoln County prosecuting attorney and coroner.

Lincoln County Fire District 6 Chief Brandon Larmer said firefighters were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the crash in a private field about 1 mile north of Bluestem and Linstrum roads off state Route 28.

Larmer said they found two people dead at the scene and debris from the aircraft scattered. No one survived.

The small private helicopter crash caused about a 1 1/2 -acre wildfire, which volunteer firefighters fully contained.

The helicopter was identified as a Robinson R-44, which departed King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle on Wednesday, according to NTSB spokesperson Peter Knudson.

An NTSB investigator arrived Thursday at the crash site where he will document the wreckage and the site, Knudson wrote in an email. The wreckage will then be transferred to a secure facility for further evaluation.

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment, Knudson wrote.

Witnesses to the crash or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days of the crash. The report will contain information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation.

Knudson wrote that a probable cause of the crash and any contributing factors will be detailed in the final report, which is expected in one to two years.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Federal Aviation Administration could not be reached for comment.