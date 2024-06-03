Two South MS restaurants fail health inspection, and then fail their follow-up visits

Four South Mississippi restaurants failed their health inspection in the second half of May, two of them for the second time in the month.

These restaurants were cited:

Church’s Chicken, 2321 Pass Road, Gulfport, failed its inspection May 16. It also failed a corrective inspection on May 31, when it was cited for:

▪ No certified manager, a repeat offense

▪ Plumbing installed with proper backflow devices

▪ Food separated and protected

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

▪ Proper hot holding temperatures

The restaurant now has seven Cs in 15 inspections since 2020.

5 Stars Fast Mart, 11617 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport failed its inspection for a permit on May 14. It also got a C at a follow-up inspection May 22, when it was cited for these violations:

▪ No certified manager

▪ Last inspection report not posted

These are the only two Cs dating back to 2022

Field’s Steak and Oyster Bar, 119 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi, had an inspection May 21 for a permit renewal. It was cited for:

▪ Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible

▪ No required records available for shell shock tags parasite destruction

Corrected during the inspection were:

▪ Food separated and protected

▪ Food contact surface cleaned and sanitized

▪ Proper hot holding temperatures

A follow-up inspection May 28 showed no violations, and the restaurant scored a B.

This was the only C since the restaurant opened in 2022.

Subway, 8230 Firetower Road, Pass Christian had an inspection May 22 for a permit renewal. It was cited for: No certified manager.

Corrected during the inspection was: Proper date marking and disposition.

This was the only C dating back to 2011.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if all violations are corrected during the inspection and “C” if the violations are critical.

Most restaurants, kitchens and food trucks inspected in May in South Mississippi had no violations, with 345 scoring an A, 54 a B and 12 a C. Three of those Cs came at the same restaurant twice in the month.