Two South Jersey Transportation Authority commissioners charged with misconduct

TRENTON — Two commissioners of the South Jersey Transportation Authority are accused of blocking payments to an engineering firm as political retaliation, the state Attorney General's Office has announced.

Christopher Milam, the board's vice chairman, and Commissioner Bryan Bush acted in connection with a feud between a South Jersey Democratic Party leader and a Mercer County official, the agency said in a statement.

An investigation is continuing, it noted.

"No matter how connected or powerful you are, if there is evidence suggesting that you have used your position and taxpayer dollars for political retribution or gain, we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Milam, 45, and Bush, 52, both of Sewell, voted during three board meetings last year "to prevent the authority from making legitimate payments due to the engineering firm," the statement said.

Probe alleges payback at SJTA

It said the men acted for "political purposes" after "behind the scenes discussions" and knew they had no legitimate reason to deny the payments.

The statement alleged the commissioners' actions were intended as payback against a Mercer County Democratic official who had defied a party leader in South Jersey.

The statement does not identify the engineering firm or the Mercer County official.

But it appears to describe Mercer County Commission Chair John Cimino, who is chief strategy officer for T&M Associates, a civil engineering firm based in Middletown, Monmouth County.

No other Mercer County commissioner is employed in that field.

Cimino could not be reached for immediate comment Friday.

A spokesman for George Norcross III, who oversees the Democratic organization in South Jersey, denied any involvement by the Camden businessman.

"As we have said repeatedly and in prior public statements, Mr. Norcross had no involvement in the South Jersey Transportation Authority matter," said spokesman Dan Fee.

Milam and Bush also could not be reached.

An SJTA spokesperson declined to comment.

By voting against the payments, Milam and Bush prevented the SJTA board from reaching the five votes needed for approval, the statement said.

The commissioners, also accused of lying to a grand jury, offered "seemingly legitimate, but allegedly fictional, reasons" for their actions, claimed Drew Skinner, executive director of the state's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Primary fight preceded investigation

The commissioners' actions resulted from a feud over a Democratic primary for county executive in Mercer County, according to the Attorney General's Office.

It said Milam texted Bush in February 2023, prior to the votes, and said, "They cut South Jersey in Mercer County so now we vote no.”

The statement said a Mercer County commissioner had defied instructions from a South Jersey Democratic leader to remain neutral in the party's primary for Mercer County Executive.

It noted Milam, who operates an insurance firm, is chairman of the Democratic executive committee for Washington Township, in Gloucester County.

Bush is an associate business manager for the Sheet Metal Worker Local 19 in Philadelphia.

Milam and Bush are charged with official misconduct, conspiracy to commit official misconduct and perjury.

The charges are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

The SJTA operates the Atlantic City Expressway and Atlantic City International Airport. It also provides transportation services in connection with NJ Transit bus routes.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPIA Detective Ryan Vivarelli at 844-674-2847.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Political payback allegedly motivated SJTA commissioners to deny payments